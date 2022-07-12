Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Regional Management stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

