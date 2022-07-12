American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.29.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $140.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. American Express has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.