Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $59.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

