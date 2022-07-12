MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

