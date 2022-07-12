Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MUSA opened at $266.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

