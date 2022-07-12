Comparing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fidelity National Information Services 0 3 20 1 2.92

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.94%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $133.68, suggesting a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Fidelity National Information Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.75 -$37.90 million ($0.20) -49.95 Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 4.12 $417.00 million $1.48 63.49

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -1.36% -20.50% 0.82% Fidelity National Information Services 6.43% 8.76% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats MoneyGram International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

