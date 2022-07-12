Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chewy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

