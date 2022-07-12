Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

