Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 189 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

