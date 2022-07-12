Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

