Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 84,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 75,745 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

