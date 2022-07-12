Harold James Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Stock

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harold James Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,400 shares in the company, valued at C$175,788.

Harold James Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Harold James Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Cymat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$11,534.60.

CVE:CYM opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.73. Cymat Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$35.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

