Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.00.

CKSNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 420 ($5.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

CKSNF stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

