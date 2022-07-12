Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

