Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires C$15,520.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,768,980 shares in the company, valued at C$5,563,036.80.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 30,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 55,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,175.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$92.50.

On Saturday, May 14th, Antonio Canton purchased 72,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton purchased 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,690.00.

GRC stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.50. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

