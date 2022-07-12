Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $8,649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $29,799,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $181,877,000.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starry Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

