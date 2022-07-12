InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

IIPZF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

