AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

ATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million and a P/E ratio of 34.29.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

