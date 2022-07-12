North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$263,736.62 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,956.56.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.