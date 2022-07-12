AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,386,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,896,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

