Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.