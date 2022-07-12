AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

