Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

