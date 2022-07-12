Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $26.81 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

