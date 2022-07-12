Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $861.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

