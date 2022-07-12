Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of KPRX stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.43.
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.