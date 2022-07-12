Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

