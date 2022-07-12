AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.71. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

