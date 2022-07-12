Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. Match Group has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

