Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

