Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402,031 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

