AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,993 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,993 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

