AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,040 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

