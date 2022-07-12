AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

