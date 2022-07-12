ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

