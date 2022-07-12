AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,379 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

