Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

