AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

