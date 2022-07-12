Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

