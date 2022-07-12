AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,768,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,204,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

