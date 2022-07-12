Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PARA opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

