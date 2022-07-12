Analyzing Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 30.17% 40.37% 18.52% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 1 5 0 2.38 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Zentek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $2.86 billion 7.60 $585.45 million $4.60 17.97 Zentek $280,000.00 773.61 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -19.82

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

