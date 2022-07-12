AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($116.56) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($142.72) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £111.92 ($133.11) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 1-year high of £112 ($133.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a market cap of £173.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £104.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,686.31.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

