GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,876 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.03).

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,745.60 ($20.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,751.29. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,746.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,677.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.