Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

