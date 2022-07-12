Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

