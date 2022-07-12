Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.97.

TCBI stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

