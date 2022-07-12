Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $46.85

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.