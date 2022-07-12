Reviewing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Draganfly alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Draganfly and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 222.26%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 21.38 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.05 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35% Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Summary

Draganfly beats Archer Aviation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.