Head-To-Head Contrast: CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) versus Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 89.49 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.14%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

