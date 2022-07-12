trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $512.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.61.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. trivago had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

